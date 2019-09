- Not long ago Johnny Isakson sent shock waves across the Georgia political landscape by announcing his resignation from the United States Senate. Isakson cited significant health challenges as the reason for leaving office before his term ends.

FOX 5 News Edge Anchor Tom Haynes traveled to Washington to sit down with Senator Johnny Isakson in his Senate office for a rare and exclusive opportunity for a final interview only months before he will bid the political world a fond farewell.

Nothing was off-limits, so there was a lot of ground to cover with a man who has earned a reputation few politicians will ever accomplish.

Even in the midst of serious health challenges, the three-term Georgia Senator shows no signs of slowing down.

It was an especially poignant day in Washington as the nation remembers the September 11th attacks of 2001.

With precious time left to serve, Senator Isakson said he has a lot of work still to do on some big issues for the people of Georgia.

Isakson has been in public service since 1974, first in the Georgia State Legislature, then the U.S. House of Representatives, and ultimately in the U.S. Senate. Along the way, he has earned a reputation for bipartisanship and accomplishments most lawmakers can only hope for.

He's been a loyal Republican even when the party has faced some significant headwinds and is not shy to speak out about his straight forward relationship with President Donald Trump.

Governor Brian Kemp will choose Isakson's replacement until voters decide in 2020. Both Senate seats for the state of Georgia will be on the ballot and Democrats hope to capture at least one of them.

Johnny Isakson has a long and distinguished record of service and even though he's leaving office early, the son of Georgia is proud of all that he's accomplished.

Isakson leaves Washington with some rare distinctions. Not only has he been the longest-serving Republican U.S. Senator the state of Georgia has ever seen but one of the most respected in Washington. A legacy he not only humbly acknowledges but is extremely grateful for.

Watch the full video above to hear what Sen. Isakson has to say about his retirement in his own words.