4th Annual Women's Leadership Forum to be held March 6 in Atlanta

- The Junior League of Atlanta is celebrating the “Power of a Woman's Voice” during a special day-long event next month.

The 4th Annual Women’s Leadership Forum will be held March 6 at the Atlanta Convention Center at AmericasMart. The event is geared towards women in all stages of their careers. It features breakout discussions on topics like breaking the mold, finding a balance between career and a persona life, making connections, and transforming into a better person.

“We are very excited about the year’s Women’s Leadership Forum program,” JLA President Rebekah Henry Murphy was quoted as saying in a release sent to FOX 5 News. “By showcasing the power of a woman’s voice we hope to inspire women to take their learnings and apply them to improve our community through voluntarism, effective action and leadership.”

FOX5’s Deidra Dukes will serve as the emcee and Veronika Scott, Founder and CEO of The Empowerment Plan, will be the luncheon keynote speaker. The inaugural Inspired Leadership Award will also be given to honor a woman for her significant and distinguished service.

Tickets cost $100 per person.

To learn more about the event and how to sign up visit JLAwomensforum.org.