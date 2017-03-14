Where to get the best freebies and deals on Pi Day

March 14 is Pi Day and to celebrate the mathematical constant, many restaurants and fast-food joints across the country are offering freebies and deals on pies, pizza and more!

Here's a list of where you can score the best Pi Day deals nationwide:

Bakers Square – Take $2 off pie orders on March 13 – March 14. Try the double crust fruit pie, which includes the mathematical pi symbol on the crust. Valid in-restaurant only.

Blaze Pizza – Land any pizza pie for $3.14.

Bojangles – Dive your fork into a slice of sweet potato pie for $3.14.

Boston Market – Gobble down a free chicken pot pie with any individual meal and drink purchase.

Carrows Restaurants – Wolf down any slice of pie for $3.14.

Coco’s Bakery Restaurants – Treat yourself to any slice of Signature pie for $3.14.

Fresh Brothers – Join the Fresh Fan Club to get 10 percent off any pie order.

Godfather’s Pizza – $3 off a large pizza, a medium one-topping pizza for $3.99 when you purchase a large specialty pizza and $4 off a jumbo pizza.

Grand Traverse Pie Company – Free slice of Michigan ABC Pie with any purchase. The ABC pie includes apples, blueberries, and cherries. Free pie for a year and prizes of $150 in Grand Traverse Pie Company gift cards to winners of their annual Pi video contest.

Hungry Howie’s – Purchase any Howie Bread to get a medium one-topping pizza for $3.14.

Marie Callender’s – Slice up a fresh lemon meringue pie for $8.99.

Pi Pizzeria – Buy one large pizza, get one large pizza for $3.14 and a free large pizza with proof of birth date.

Pieology – Snag a custom pizza for $3.14 when you join the Pie Life eClub.

Stevi B’s Pizza Buffet – Feast on an unlimited pizza buffet for $3.14.

Urban Bricks Pizza – On Pi Day, you can purchase a pizza for $3.14.

Villa Italian Kitchen – Slice up a whole cheese pizza for $3.14.

Your Pie – You get pizza, select combos and craft beer for $3.14.

Whole Foods – Get $3.14 off any large bakery pie or large Take and Bake pizza.