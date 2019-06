- A Buckhead woman is begging for the public’s help to find her French bulldog, which was stolen. She said thieves took "Rex" from her car which was parked in a busy shopping center.

He’s 11 years old. He’s sick and he’s deaf. That is what Karla Morris wants the people who took Rex to understand. She said the French bulldog is really no good to anyone but her and that’s why she’s pleading for his safe return.

Morris has had Rex since he was a puppy. She said the two had just come back from North Carolina on Sunday afternoon. She said it was around 5 p.m. when she stopped at the Peachtree Road Publix to pick up some food for him and left Rex in her car. She said the windows were partially down and the doors unlocked. She said she was inside a couple of minutes but when she walked out, Rex was gone and police were there.

Morris said Rex is a sweet dog and has a distinguishing mark on his forehead. He has a cyst, one that has gotten him a lot of attention of the years.

Morris is beside herself not knowing where her baby is and if he’s okay. He hopes he is being treated kindly.

She said the police are investigating a car which was involved in another crime nearby.