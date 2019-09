- In northwest Georgia, Floyd County Police report they were serving a warrant Tuesday, on Sam Harris Road, when Jefferey Tyler Aycock fired shots at them.

They say no officers were injured, in the shooting, but one officer does have a laceration to their hand.

Meanwhile, all other officers are okay.

Floyd County Police also say that Aycock should be considered 'armed and dangerous' and that he was last seen fleeing from them in a White Chevy Tahoe with a tag of PVC3180.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jefferey Aycock is asked to call the Floyd County Police. They say all information call into their Crime Line at 706-236-5000 is confidential.