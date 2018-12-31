Search for young man's killer

- A young man is found shot to death just a couple blocks from the City of Stone Mountain Police headquarters.

The call came in late Sunday night about a person lying in the road. When officers arrived at the intersection of Mackin and 3rd Streets, they found the victim already dead from gunshot wounds. Police didn't reveal how many times he had been shot.

The man's identity wasn't known by detectives on the scene. They tell FOX5 the man appears to be between 18 and 21 years old. Investigators are working to determine if he lives in the area or might've been visiting. The Chief says neither he nor his officers knew the man.

Police call it early in the investigation. They don't have a suspect description or motive for the crime and say they are looking for witnesses. Callers didn't report the shooting for about a half an hour after it took place.

