- Police are searching for the thieves who broke into and stole vehicles in Dacula.

Officers said the robbers stole a black Mercedes from the garage of a house on Trinity Mill Drive around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators said the victim's son confronted the crook who then fired shots in the air the before speeding off.

Investigators believe the thief and the other people inside the vehicle are responsible for other break-ins and thefts this week in the area.

Police released images in hopes someone will recognize them.