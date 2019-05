- Johns Creek Police are looking for the men who officers say stole several packages from an apartment mail room.

Officers say the men were captured on surveillance video earlier this month.

On the images, they can be seen kicking in the mail room door at the Avonlea Apartment complex on State Bridge Road.

Investigators said one of the men has a fire tattoo and a star tattoo on his right arm.

This is a Crime Stoppers case. Tipsters could be eligible for a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.