- A veteran who says his service dog was injured at a Home Depot in Fayetteville is trying to find the Good Samaritan who rushed to their aid. Frank Aull's dog Ryker had to have surgery after he says a large pipe fell on the dog's foot.

Aull says the lady jumped into action by dumping out her shopping cart and helping to lift the injured dog and then roll him out of the store. He was bleeding badly and in distress.

Aull is a Navy veteran who has been working with his service dog Ryker since last February. They live in the Charlotte but were in Fayette County last week to take part in the Peachtree City Fourth of July Parade on a float with other service dogs.

That was Thursday. On Friday, Frank says he and some of the others with services dogs visited the Fayetteville Home Depot Store.

He says Ryker had surgery to repair his paw. He is on the mend and walking better. He says he can't close the door to this traumatic event until he finds that kind and caring lady who was there when he needed help.

So, there is not a lot of information about the lady to go on here. Frank has tried himself on social media on various community pages without success. It was Friday, July 5 at the Fayetteville Home Depot. The lady might be named Kathy. She was also with a dog and her shopping cart was full of door knobs. Anyone who can help solve the mystery should contact FOX 5's Doug Evans on his Facebook page.

FOX 5 News reached out to Home Depot and which released the following statement:

"Home Depot welcomes service dogs into our stores every day and hates that this happened. In fact, we've been big supporters of veteran service dog organizations, including Topp Dogg. We're currently working with Mr. Aull to make this right."