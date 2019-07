- Police released new video Friday showing what officers said is a person of interested in a homicide investigation from last week.

Officers got a 911 call after 3 a.m. on July 12 referencing gunshots in the 2100 block of Tula Street in northwest Atlanta. Atlanta Police said an argument between two groups of people at the Buckhead Lost Nightclub escalated into gunfire.

Investigators said one man suffered several gunshot wounds in the chaos. Medics rushed the victim to the hospital where he died.

Police said witnesses have not cooperated, so far, so authorities are reviewing surveillance video from the club.

