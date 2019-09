- Deputies in Newton County need the public's help to find a missing 53-year-old woman.

Lisa Franzier-Alford was last seen leaving her home Saturday around 4 a.m., according to Newton County deputies.

She is described by deputies as being 5-feet-2-inches tall, weighing about 170 pounds, with light brown shoulder-length hair, and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue flowery shirt and blue Capris jeans.

Deputies said she was spotted at the Oasis Church in Atlanta.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 immediately.