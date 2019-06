- The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public's help in their search for a teenage girl who has been missing for two months.

According the NCMEC, 15-year-old Jacy Tyndall was last seen on April 14 in McDonough.

Authorities believe she might be somewhere in or near north Atlanta.

Jacy is described as 5'0" (1.52 m) in height with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on Jacy's whereabouts should call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or the Henry County Sheriff's Office at 770-288-7100.