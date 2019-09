- Authorities in Gilmer County are searching for a missing 14-year-old.

William Marlin Branch was last seen at a bus stop around 6 a.m. Thursday, the Gilmer County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said he left his home about three hours earlier that morning after a fight at his home.

Branch is described by deputies as being 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing green pants with a camouflage jacket and a ball cap.

Deputies said they would like to know he is okay. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.