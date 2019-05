- Police in Woodstock are searching for three men caught on video breaking into a number of vehicles earlier this week.

Woodstock police said the crooks stole items from inside the vehicles in the Deer Run and River Park subdivision during the early morning hours of May 26 and then again May 28.

Surveillance video released by police Thursday shows the men going through several cars. The video also shows the men driving a black Dodge Ram pickup truck which was reportedly stolen from Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Police said that truck was later abandoned and taken into custody by investigators.

Investigators said they believe the trio then stole a 2015 Buick Lacrosse.

Police describe the men as being in their early 20s or young.

None of the vehicles had any damage, but rather were crimes of opportunity where the owner had left the vehicle unlocked.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Woodstock Police Department tip line at 770-592-6021.