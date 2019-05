- Atlanta Police said officers are searching for the person who shot a man inside his car and then sped off.

It happened around 3:51 a.m. Friday in the middle of North Avenue in between Peachtree and West Peachtree streets in Midtown.

Officers said a white BMW convertible pulled up next to the victim’s car. That’s when police said a passenger opened fire at the other driver.

The 30-year-old victim was hit twice in the arm. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition. The name of the victim has not been released.

A description of the suspect was not immediately available.