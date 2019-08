- Police in Fayetteville are searching for a man they said loaded up a bunch of items and walked out a department store.

Fayetteville police released a photo of a man in hopes someone would recognize him. Investigators said he loaded up a suitcase with items from the J. C. Penney store at Banks Crossing and walked out with the stolen goods earlier this month.

Police said the man was spotted getting into a white Dodge 1500 pickup with a getaway driver.

Anyone who can help identify the man is asked to call Fayetteville police.