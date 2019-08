- Police in Cobb County are looking for the driver responsible for a deadly hit and run.

it happened Friday in Mableton.

Police said a dark-colored Ram pickup truck was traveling north on Floyd Road, south of White Boulevard.

Investigators said the pedestrian, identified as 44-year-old Corie Bethea, was crossing the road when he was hit by the truck.

The driver of the pickup left the scene and Bethea died at the hospital.

Police said evidence from the scene indicates the Ram was a 2013 or newer model.

It could have extensive front-end damage, including a broken driver's side headlight.