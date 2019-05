- The Gwinnett County Police Department is searching for 56-year-old William David Garner.

Family members tell FOX 5 News they've been searching for Garner since April 30. They also say he received treatment at a Forsyth County hospital but was transferred to Lakeview Behavioral Health in Peachtree Corners. When he was discharged, they believe he took a cab to a homeless shelter in Atlanta. Investigators say he never checked in.

“[It's] upsetting, heartbreaking, not knowing anything,” says Tracy Garner, brother. “Not knowing where he is, if he's taken care of, if he's dead or alive not knowing nothing. It's been really hard on all of us.”

Family members are concerned because they say Garner likely needs medication.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts or has seen him should call the police.