- Georgia's Own Credit Union handed out free ice cream Friday in downtown Atlanta.

The organization held its Scoops for Socks event which is a part of their 85 Acts of Kindness campaign at Woodruff Park.

Organizers gave out free scoops of ice cream in exchange for children socks or lightly used children's clothes.

The credit union says donations will be given to an organization called Threads.

Their mission is to make sure children have clothes before the school year starts.