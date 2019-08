This bread is a blast from the past.

Scientist Seamus Blackley says he used ancient yeast from 4,500 years ago to bake a loaf of sourdough bread.

Blackley, who is also famous for being the brainchild of the Xbox game console, says he extracted the yeast sample from a piece of ancient Egyptian pottery.

He shared the results of his experiment in a viral Twitter post.

He says the bread tasted "richer and sweeter" than normal sourdough.