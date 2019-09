- A Cobb County Public School nurse has been accused of stealing students' medications.

Lindsey Waggoner, 38, is accused of stealing more than a $1,000 worth of prescription stimulants. Police said she targeted drugs like Adderall and Ritalin, both meant to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. The drugs can be used for nefarious purposes like getting high.

According to the arrest warrant police alleged they found more than 200 pills in Waggoner’s possession.

The Cobb County School District released a statement about the case which reads:

"The investigation led to the arrest of a staff member who is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the police investigation and criminal charges. The district is in the process of reimbursing the families who were impacted."

Waggoner worked as a nurse at Barber Middle School in Acworth. She has been charged with theft by taking, a felony, and was released on a $15,000 bond.