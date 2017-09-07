School closings in coastal Georgia due to Hurricane Irma

- Several counties in coastal Georgia are closing schools for multiple days ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Irma. Bryan County, Savannah-Chatham County, McIntosh County, and Glynn County Schools have announced that they will be closed Friday, Monday, and Tuesday.

In addition, McIntosh County has already announced mandatory evacuations. Many football games across coastal Georgia have been canceled as well.

Governor Nathan Deal is expected to hold a press conference Friday morning to announce more plans and provide an update on Hurricane Irma, and the response that may be needed.

Hurricane Irma is still a category 5 storm, and is projected to reach Florida starting Friday, and move into the Atlantic and the coastal Georgia and South Carolina regions Monday.

Governor Nathan Deal issued a state of emergency for six coastal counties in Georgia. This emergency declaration includes Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Glynn, Liberty and McIntosh Counties.

“Ahead of Hurricane Irma, I’ve issued an executive order prohibiting price gouging and waiving rules and regulations for motor vehicles transporting supplies, equipment, personnel, goods and services associated with disaster assistance and relief,” said Deal. "This state of emergency also ensures aid for the six counties potentially impacted by this catastrophic storm. We will continue monitoring Hurricane Irma’s path in the days ahead and coordinating with our federal, state and local partners. I urge Georgians in the affected counties to remain vigilant and be prepared."