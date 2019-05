- Savanna's city manager is out on medical leave.

The Savannah Morning News reports Rob Hernandez submitted his resignation on April 12 amid news he was taking a deputy city manager post in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. His last work date is June 30.

City spokesman Ken Slats says no other details are available.

Filling in for Hernandez is Patrick Monahan, a former Chatham County assistant manager.

Monahan was hired in April as a consultant to work with Hernandez, starting in May. He has said he would only take the interim position temporarily, but is willing to stay long enough after this fall's election for the new city council to hire a long-term manager next year. He will be paid $20,000 a month for up to 12 months, under the agreement.

___

Information from: Savannah Morning News, http://www.savannahnow.com