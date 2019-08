- Police in Savannah stepped up their search Friday for a missing teenage girl who has been missing for more than a week.

Cradaijah Bryrant, 15, was last seen at her home along Sherman Avenue in Savannah on Aug. 1. She is believed to have disappeared sometime after 2:45 a.m.

Bryant is described by police as being 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighing about 165 pounds, with waist-length braided hair that is parted to the right.

Investigators said she has been known to frequent the Port Wentworth and Garden City areas, but they are not sure if that is where she had headed.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 immediately.