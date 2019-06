- Johnsonville Sausage is announcing a recall of thousands of pounds of sausage they say may be contaminated with green plastic.

The Department of Agriculture said the Wisconsin company is pulling more than 95,000 pounds of its ready-to-eat sausage due to the potential contamination.

Officials say the recall is for 14-ounces packages of Johnsonville jalapeno cheddar smoked sausage with a best by date of June 9, 2019.

The sausage was shipped nationwide.

This is the second recall issued by the company for this product in about a year.

So far, no one has reported a bad reaction to product, but officials are warning consumers to throw them away or return them.