One of the little kittens was in the middle lane of I-285. Thankfully, the little guy was rescued, ironically, by Sandy Springs K-9 handler Officer Sean Hanse. Officer Hanse then took the kitten, which they nicknamed “Mad Max,” to an area veterinarian and after being given a clean bill of health, was quickly adopted.
No word on how Officer Hanse K-9 partner “Igor” felt about the save.
The Sandy Springs Police Department wants to find the person responsible for tossing those kittens into traffic. Anyone with information can call 770-551-6900 and can remain anonymous.
Posted Jun 28 2019 09:05AM EDT
Updated Jun 28 2019 12:33PM EDT
A federal lawsuit filed Friday in Atlanta is the latest effort by abortion providers and advocacy groups to challenge a wave of restrictive abortion laws passed in conservative states.
Lawyers with the American Civil Liberties Union, Planned Parenthood and the Center for Reproductive Rights filed the lawsuit challenging a new Georgia law that effectively bans abortions about six weeks into a pregnancy.
The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Georgia abortion providers and advocacy groups, asks a judge to prevent the law from taking effect and to declare it unconstitutional. If it's not blocked, the law is set to take effect Jan. 1.
Posted Jun 28 2019 01:54PM EDT
Updated Jun 28 2019 08:22PM EDT
Former President Jimmy Carter said Friday he believes President Donald Trump actually lost the 2016 election and is president only because of Russian interference.
Carter made the comments during a discussion on human rights at a resort in Leesburg, Virginia, without offering any evidence for his statements.
"There is no doubt that the Russians did interfere in the election," Carter said. "And I think the interference, though not yet quantified, if fully investigated would show that Trump didn't actually win the election in 2016. He lost the election, and he was put into office because the Russians interfered on his behalf."
Posted Jun 28 2019 03:49AM EDT
Updated Jun 28 2019 08:08PM EDT
Family members have identified an elderly woman who was killed in a house fire in northwest Atlanta Friday morning.
The victim has been identified as 95-year-old Sallie Skrine.
Atlanta Fire and Rescue responded to the home on Collier Drive Northwest just before 1 a.m Friday and found heavy flames. The one-story wood frame house had burglar bars installed and firefighters had to break down the door to gain entry.