- It was a daring rescue at the height of rush hour traffic. A Sandy Springs police officer pulled a little kitten in the middle of traffic to safety.

Sandy Springs police said they received a report five kittens were tossed into traffic along Interstate 285.

"I'm actually driving on 285 east going past Highway 400. I think there were some cats that were dropped off of a truck and there are three of them in the middle of the six lanes and no one is stopping," a woman could be heard on a 911 call reporting the incident.

One of the little kittens was in the middle lane of I-285. Thankfully, the little guy was rescued, ironically, by Sandy Springs K-9 handler Officer Sean Hanse. Officer Hanse then took the kitten, which they nicknamed “Mad Max,” to an area veterinarian and after being given a clean bill of health, was quickly adopted.

No word on how Officer Hanse K-9 partner “Igor” felt about the save.

The Sandy Springs Police Department wants to find the person responsible for tossing those kittens into traffic. Anyone with information can call 770-551-6900 and can remain anonymous.