- Investigators in Sandy Springs arrested a man Thursday they said was responsible for more than a dozen office building burglaries since December.

According to the Sandy Springs Police Department, officers took Ricky Ricardo Turner, 51, into custody at around 4 p.m.

Turner is charged with 14 counts of burglary in the second degree, 11 counts of felony theft by taking and two counts of misdemeanor theft by taking.

"The MO was pretty much the same--it was somebody going in and stealing electronics, laptops," explained Sandy Springs Police Sgt. Sam Worsham.

Sgt. Worsham said the burglaries mostly took place after business hours and were in the area of Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, Hammond Drive and Glenridge Drive.

Investigators said this was not Turner's first run-in with the law. He was released in October 2018 after serving five years in jail for burglary.

Turner waived his first appearance on Friday afternoon and remains in the Fulton County Jail without bond.