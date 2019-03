- Thousands of people are spending this weekend playing in the mud and tackling dozens of obstacles.

Lake Lanier Islands is hosting the Atlanta Terrain run.

Athletes ran 3 miles through the woods, climb over walls and through mud pits. They carried logs and sand bags, and swing from ropes – even taking a dip or two in the chilly water.

Participants say the fog they saw today added to the adventure.

And the rain helped wash off some of the mud.