- Police need help in trying to piece together what led to the death of a Roswell woman back in June.

Roswell police said officers were called out to the 600 block of Ashley Forest Drive around 8 a.m. on June 8 after Fabiola Thomas' roommate found her body in the bathroom of their apartment. Investigators said Thomas was seen walking in the parking lot about an hour earlier that same morning.

The circumstances of her death are still under investigation.

Police want to speak to anyone who would have been in the area of the 600 building of Ashley Forest between Friday, June 7 and Saturday, June 8. Investigators also want to speak to anyone who may have interacted with her from June 3 to that Saturday.

Anyone with information can contact Roswell police Detective Omar Jones at 770-640-4473 or at the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).