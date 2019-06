- Polk County Police confirmed to FOX 5 Sunday night that the search for a missing teenage girl had ended after she was found safe.

Rome Police are seeking the public's assistance in their searching a missing teenage girl.

According to police, Abigail "Abby" Godfrey,19, was last seen Friday around 1 p.m. on Hwy 101 in Rome. She was in a 2014 Silver Jeep Wrangler.

Friends and family have not had any contact with her since Friday afternoon.

Anyone with any information on Abigail's whereabouts should dial 911 or contact Rome police immediately.