- Rome police are searching for the man involved in a deadly shooting that they describe as "armed and dangerous”.

On Saturday, someone called police and said they heard gunshots near an apartment complex. 26-year-old Jonathan Lynn Hull was found dead around 9:30 p.m. outside the complex located on Cliff View Drive, according to police.

Hull was taken to Floyd Medical Center, where he later died.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Joe Paul Atwater for aggravated assault and felony murder.

Anyone with information on the shooting or Atwater’s whereabouts should contact the Rome Police Department or dial 911 immediately.