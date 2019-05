- Rockmart Police are searching for a shooter who opened fire in the middle of a busy roadway Thursday afternoon. Police said the gunshots were fired from a moving car and an innocent driver was hit by one of those bullets.

It happened around 4 p.m. near Hogue Avenue and College Street in Rockmart. Police said a woman unknowingly drove into the path of an active shooting. The bullet went through the driver's side door and hit her in the leg. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police said an officer in Polk County spotted a vehicle believed to have been involved in the shooting. The driver took off and ended up ditching the car along Fish Creek Road. Police said the gunman fled on foot.

Investigators hope they can recover fingerprints or DNA to help determine who the shooter is. They also are trying to determine what the intended target was.