Rockdale County authorities search for lottery ticket thieves

- Authorities are searching for several men accused of breaking into a Conyers convenience store and stealing lottery tickets.

According to the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office, two men used a large rock to bust through the front glass door of the BP Food Mart on Sigma Road. It happened on April 5 around 5 a.m.

Investigators said the suspects went inside the store and stole four cases of lottery tickets. Then, they got in what appeared to be a Chevy Impala with a third suspect and took off.

The sheriff's office said the men drove to Atlanta and cashed the lottery tickets at six different convenience stores along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Investigators said this is the second incident at the BP Food Mart involving the same suspects.

The sheriff's office released several surveillance images, hoping someone can identify the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Dixon at 770-278-8157.