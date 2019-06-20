< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Robbers steal wigs and weaves, terrorize employees
By Denise Dillon, FOX 5 News
Posted Jun 20 2019 04:18PM EDT
Updated Jun 20 2019 05:53PM EDT <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Robbers steal wigs and weaves, terrorize employees&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/robbers-steal-wigs-and-weaves-terrorize-employees" data-title="Robbers steal wigs and weaves, terrorize employees" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/robbers-steal-wigs-and-weaves-terrorize-employees" addthis:title="Robbers steal wigs and weaves, terrorize employees"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-413831422.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-413831422");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413831422-0">19 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413831422-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/P%20%20ALL%20VIRGIN%20HAIR%20ROBBERY%205P_00.00.00.23_1561067206809.png_7426832_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413831422-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/P%20%20ALL%20VIRGIN%20HAIR%20ROBBERY%205P_00.00.00.23_1561067206809.png_7426832_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413831422-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P ALL VIRGIN HAIR ROBBERY 5P_00.00.00.23_1561067206809.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/P%20%20ALL%20VIRGIN%20HAIR%20ROBBERY%205P_00.01.15.00_1561067229700.png_7426850_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413831422-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P ALL VIRGIN HAIR ROBBERY 5P_00.01.15.00_1561067229700.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/P%20%20ALL%20VIRGIN%20HAIR%20ROBBERY%205P_00.01.32.23_1561067229443.png_7426849_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413831422-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P ALL VIRGIN HAIR ROBBERY 5P_00.01.32.23_1561067229443.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/P%20%20ALL%20VIRGIN%20HAIR%20ROBBERY%205P_00.00.57.05_1561067226664.png_7426848_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413831422-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P ALL VIRGIN HAIR ROBBERY 5P_00.00.57.05_1561067226664.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/P%20%20ALL%20VIRGIN%20HAIR%20ROBBERY%205P_00.00.45.18_1561067226226.png_7426847_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413831422-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P ALL VIRGIN HAIR ROBBERY 5P_00.00.45.18_1561067226226.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/P%20%20ALL%20VIRGIN%20HAIR%20ROBBERY%205P_00.00.35.13_1561067224077.png_7426846_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413831422-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P ALL VIRGIN HAIR ROBBERY 5P_00.00.35.13_1561067224077.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/P%20%20ALL%20VIRGIN%20HAIR%20ROBBERY%205P_00.00.32.18_1561067223767.png_7426845_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413831422-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P ALL VIRGIN HAIR ROBBERY 5P_00.00.32.18_1561067223767.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/P%20%20ALL%20VIRGIN%20HAIR%20ROBBERY%205P_00.00.29.25_1561067221520.png_7426844_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413831422-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P ALL VIRGIN HAIR ROBBERY 5P_00.00.29.25_1561067221520.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/P%20%20ALL%20VIRGIN%20HAIR%20ROBBERY%205P_00.00.27.02_1561067221250.png_7426843_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413831422-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P ALL VIRGIN HAIR ROBBERY 5P_00.00.27.02_1561067221250.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/P%20%20ALL%20VIRGIN%20HAIR%20ROBBERY%205P_00.00.21.17_1561067219259.png_7426842_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413831422-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P ALL VIRGIN HAIR ROBBERY 5P_00.00.21.17_1561067219259.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/P%20%20ALL%20VIRGIN%20HAIR%20ROBBERY%205P_00.00.19.07_1561067218777.png_7426841_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413831422-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P ALL VIRGIN HAIR ROBBERY 5P_00.00.19.07_1561067218777.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/P%20%20ALL%20VIRGIN%20HAIR%20ROBBERY%205P_00.00.17.02_1561067216673.png_7426840_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413831422-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P ALL VIRGIN HAIR ROBBERY 5P_00.00.17.02_1561067216673.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/P%20%20ALL%20VIRGIN%20HAIR%20ROBBERY%205P_00.00.14.09_1561067216357.png_7426839_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413831422-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P ALL VIRGIN HAIR ROBBERY 5P_00.00.14.09_1561067216357.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/P%20%20ALL%20VIRGIN%20HAIR%20ROBBERY%205P_00.00.07.00_1561067214099.png_7426838_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413831422-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P ALL VIRGIN HAIR ROBBERY 5P_00.00.07.00_1561067214099.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/P%20%20ALL%20VIRGIN%20HAIR%20ROBBERY%205P_00.00.09.25_1561067214018.png_7426837_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413831422-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P ALL VIRGIN HAIR ROBBERY 5P_00.00.09.25_1561067214018.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/P%20%20ALL%20VIRGIN%20HAIR%20ROBBERY%205P_00.00.05.00_1561067211753.png_7426836_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413831422-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P ALL VIRGIN HAIR ROBBERY 5P_00.00.05.00_1561067211753.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/P%20%20ALL%20VIRGIN%20HAIR%20ROBBERY%205P_00.00.02.10_1561067211539.png_7426835_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413831422-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P ALL VIRGIN HAIR ROBBERY 5P_00.00.02.10_1561067211539.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/P%20%20ALL%20VIRGIN%20HAIR%20ROBBERY%205P_00.00.01.19_1561067209445.png_7426834_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413831422-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P ALL VIRGIN HAIR ROBBERY 5P_00.00.01.19_1561067209445.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/P%20%20ALL%20VIRGIN%20HAIR%20ROBBERY%205P_00.00.00.00_1561067207027.png_7426833_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413831422-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P ALL VIRGIN HAIR ROBBERY 5P_00.00.00.00_1561067207027.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-413831422-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/P%20%20ALL%20VIRGIN%20HAIR%20ROBBERY%205P_00.00.00.23_1561067206809.png_7426832_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P ALL VIRGIN HAIR ROBBERY 5P_00.00.00.23_1561067206809.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/P%20%20ALL%20VIRGIN%20HAIR%20ROBBERY%205P_00.01.15.00_1561067229700.png_7426850_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P ALL VIRGIN HAIR ROBBERY 5P_00.01.15.00_1561067229700.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/P%20%20ALL%20VIRGIN%20HAIR%20ROBBERY%205P_00.01.32.23_1561067229443.png_7426849_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P ALL VIRGIN HAIR ROBBERY 5P_00.01.32.23_1561067229443.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/P%20%20ALL%20VIRGIN%20HAIR%20ROBBERY%205P_00.00.57.05_1561067226664.png_7426848_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P ALL VIRGIN HAIR ROBBERY 5P_00.00.57.05_1561067226664.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/P%20%20ALL%20VIRGIN%20HAIR%20ROBBERY%205P_00.00.45.18_1561067226226.png_7426847_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P ALL VIRGIN HAIR ROBBERY 5P_00.00.45.18_1561067226226.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/P%20%20ALL%20VIRGIN%20HAIR%20ROBBERY%205P_00.00.35.13_1561067224077.png_7426846_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P ALL VIRGIN HAIR ROBBERY 5P_00.00.35.13_1561067224077.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/P%20%20ALL%20VIRGIN%20HAIR%20ROBBERY%205P_00.00.32.18_1561067223767.png_7426845_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P ALL VIRGIN HAIR ROBBERY 5P_00.00.32.18_1561067223767.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/P%20%20ALL%20VIRGIN%20HAIR%20ROBBERY%205P_00.00.29.25_1561067221520.png_7426844_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P ALL VIRGIN HAIR ROBBERY 5P_00.00.29.25_1561067221520.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/P%20%20ALL%20VIRGIN%20HAIR%20ROBBERY%205P_00.00.27.02_1561067221250.png_7426843_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P ALL VIRGIN HAIR ROBBERY 5P_00.00.27.02_1561067221250.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/P%20%20ALL%20VIRGIN%20HAIR%20ROBBERY%205P_00.00.21.17_1561067219259.png_7426842_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P ALL VIRGIN HAIR ROBBERY 5P_00.00.21.17_1561067219259.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/P%20%20ALL%20VIRGIN%20HAIR%20ROBBERY%205P_00.00.19.07_1561067218777.png_7426841_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P ALL VIRGIN HAIR ROBBERY 5P_00.00.19.07_1561067218777.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/P%20%20ALL%20VIRGIN%20HAIR%20ROBBERY%205P_00.00.17.02_1561067216673.png_7426840_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P ALL VIRGIN HAIR ROBBERY 5P_00.00.17.02_1561067216673.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/P%20%20ALL%20VIRGIN%20HAIR%20ROBBERY%205P_00.00.14.09_1561067216357.png_7426839_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P ALL VIRGIN HAIR ROBBERY 5P_00.00.14.09_1561067216357.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/P%20%20ALL%20VIRGIN%20HAIR%20ROBBERY%205P_00.00.07.00_1561067214099.png_7426838_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P ALL VIRGIN HAIR ROBBERY 5P_00.00.07.00_1561067214099.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/P%20%20ALL%20VIRGIN%20HAIR%20ROBBERY%205P_00.00.09.25_1561067214018.png_7426837_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P ALL VIRGIN HAIR ROBBERY 5P_00.00.09.25_1561067214018.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/P%20%20ALL%20VIRGIN%20HAIR%20ROBBERY%205P_00.00.05.00_1561067211753.png_7426836_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P ALL VIRGIN HAIR ROBBERY 5P_00.00.05.00_1561067211753.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/P%20%20ALL%20VIRGIN%20HAIR%20ROBBERY%205P_00.00.02.10_1561067211539.png_7426835_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P ALL VIRGIN HAIR ROBBERY 5P_00.00.02.10_1561067211539.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/P%20%20ALL%20VIRGIN%20HAIR%20ROBBERY%205P_00.00.01.19_1561067209445.png_7426834_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P ALL VIRGIN HAIR ROBBERY 5P_00.00.01.19_1561067209445.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/P%20%20ALL%20VIRGIN%20HAIR%20ROBBERY%205P_00.00.00.23_1561067206809.png_7426832_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P  ALL VIRGIN HAIR ROBBERY 5P_00.00.00.23_1561067206809.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/P%20%20ALL%20VIRGIN%20HAIR%20ROBBERY%205P_00.01.15.00_1561067229700.png_7426850_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P  ALL VIRGIN HAIR ROBBERY 5P_00.01.15.00_1561067229700.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/P%20%20ALL%20VIRGIN%20HAIR%20ROBBERY%205P_00.01.32.23_1561067229443.png_7426849_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P  ALL VIRGIN HAIR ROBBERY 5P_00.01.32.23_1561067229443.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/P%20%20ALL%20VIRGIN%20HAIR%20ROBBERY%205P_00.00.57.05_1561067226664.png_7426848_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P  ALL VIRGIN HAIR ROBBERY 5P_00.00.57.05_1561067226664.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/P%20%20ALL%20VIRGIN%20HAIR%20ROBBERY%205P_00.00.45.18_1561067226226.png_7426847_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P  ALL VIRGIN HAIR ROBBERY 5P_00.00.45.18_1561067226226.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/P%20%20ALL%20VIRGIN%20HAIR%20ROBBERY%205P_00.00.35.13_1561067224077.png_7426846_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P  ALL VIRGIN HAIR ROBBERY 5P_00.00.35.13_1561067224077.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/P%20%20ALL%20VIRGIN%20HAIR%20ROBBERY%205P_00.00.32.18_1561067223767.png_7426845_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P  ALL VIRGIN HAIR ROBBERY 5P_00.00.32.18_1561067223767.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/P%20%20ALL%20VIRGIN%20HAIR%20ROBBERY%205P_00.00.29.25_1561067221520.png_7426844_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P  ALL VIRGIN HAIR ROBBERY 5P_00.00.29.25_1561067221520.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/P%20%20ALL%20VIRGIN%20HAIR%20ROBBERY%205P_00.00.27.02_1561067221250.png_7426843_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P  ALL VIRGIN HAIR ROBBERY 5P_00.00.27.02_1561067221250.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/P%20%20ALL%20VIRGIN%20HAIR%20ROBBERY%205P_00.00.21.17_1561067219259.png_7426842_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P  ALL VIRGIN HAIR ROBBERY 5P_00.00.21.17_1561067219259.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/P%20%20ALL%20VIRGIN%20HAIR%20ROBBERY%205P_00.00.19.07_1561067218777.png_7426841_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P  ALL VIRGIN HAIR ROBBERY 5P_00.00.19.07_1561067218777.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/P%20%20ALL%20VIRGIN%20HAIR%20ROBBERY%205P_00.00.17.02_1561067216673.png_7426840_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P  ALL VIRGIN HAIR ROBBERY 5P_00.00.17.02_1561067216673.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/P%20%20ALL%20VIRGIN%20HAIR%20ROBBERY%205P_00.00.14.09_1561067216357.png_7426839_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P  ALL VIRGIN HAIR ROBBERY 5P_00.00.14.09_1561067216357.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/P%20%20ALL%20VIRGIN%20HAIR%20ROBBERY%205P_00.00.07.00_1561067214099.png_7426838_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P  ALL VIRGIN HAIR ROBBERY 5P_00.00.07.00_1561067214099.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/P%20%20ALL%20VIRGIN%20HAIR%20ROBBERY%205P_00.00.09.25_1561067214018.png_7426837_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P  ALL VIRGIN HAIR ROBBERY 5P_00.00.09.25_1561067214018.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/P%20%20ALL%20VIRGIN%20HAIR%20ROBBERY%205P_00.00.05.00_1561067211753.png_7426836_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P  ALL VIRGIN HAIR ROBBERY 5P_00.00.05.00_1561067211753.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/P%20%20ALL%20VIRGIN%20HAIR%20ROBBERY%205P_00.00.02.10_1561067211539.png_7426835_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P  ALL VIRGIN HAIR ROBBERY 5P_00.00.02.10_1561067211539.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/P%20%20ALL%20VIRGIN%20HAIR%20ROBBERY%205P_00.00.01.19_1561067209445.png_7426834_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P  ALL VIRGIN HAIR ROBBERY 5P_00.00.01.19_1561067209445.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/P%20%20ALL%20VIRGIN%20HAIR%20ROBBERY%205P_00.00.00.00_1561067207027.png_7426833_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P  ALL VIRGIN HAIR ROBBERY 5P_00.00.00.00_1561067207027.png.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/robbers-steal-wigs-and-weaves-terrorize-employees" data-title="Robbers steal wigs and weaves, terrorize employees" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/robbers-steal-wigs-and-weaves-terrorize-employees" addthis:title="Robbers steal wigs and weaves, terrorize employees" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/robbers-steal-wigs-and-weaves-terrorize-employees";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Denise\x20Dillon\x2cFOX\x205\x20News\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a SMYRNA, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta) - Smyrna Police are on the lookout for a couple of violent robbers. Police said two men terrorized employees of a hair boutique Tuesday just before lunchtime and made off with thousands of dollars in merchandise. Investigators showed FOX 5 News surveillance video from the All Virgin Hair Boutique on South Cobb Drive. It shows one man snatching wigs off a wall and stuffing a black bag with hair weaves. The video also shows his partner, who is armed, approach one of the employees.

"He pointed a gun at her head and then comes around to the front and points it in her face," said Smyrna Police Officer Heather Knight.

Detectives said the man was demanding the employee open the cash register. When she struggled to get it open, police said the thief snatched the personal items of the employees.

"While she was frantically trying to get it open he saw cellphones and keys on the desk, so while she was trying to get it open he took all their cellphones and their keys," said Officer Knight.

Investigators said the two drove off in an older model Crown Victoria. It's silver or tan with tinted windows and steel wheels with chrome center caps.

Vanessa Mack owns a shop just a few doors down from the hair boutique. She's shocked that the crooks would be so bold as to rob the business just before lunchtime.

"Especially considering the other businesses here, we're all open at that time. It's very scary knowing that happened. I'll definitely be on the lookout for them," said Mack. 