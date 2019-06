- Smyrna Police are on the lookout for a couple of violent robbers. Police said two men terrorized employees of a hair boutique Tuesday just before lunchtime and made off with thousands of dollars in merchandise.

Investigators showed FOX 5 News surveillance video from the All Virgin Hair Boutique on South Cobb Drive. It shows one man snatching wigs off a wall and stuffing a black bag with hair weaves. The video also shows his partner, who is armed, approach one of the employees.

"He pointed a gun at her head and then comes around to the front and points it in her face," said Smyrna Police Officer Heather Knight.

Detectives said the man was demanding the employee open the cash register. When she struggled to get it open, police said the thief snatched the personal items of the employees.

"While she was frantically trying to get it open he saw cellphones and keys on the desk, so while she was trying to get it open he took all their cellphones and their keys," said Officer Knight.

Investigators said the two drove off in an older model Crown Victoria. It's silver or tan with tinted windows and steel wheels with chrome center caps.

Vanessa Mack owns a shop just a few doors down from the hair boutique. She's shocked that the crooks would be so bold as to rob the business just before lunchtime.

"Especially considering the other businesses here, we're all open at that time. It's very scary knowing that happened. I'll definitely be on the lookout for them," said Mack.

RELATED: Smyrna police investigate hair store robbery