<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="408497795" data-article-version="1.0">Ric Flair recovering at home following surgery</h1> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/11/09/P%20RIC%20FLAIR%202_00.01.54.02_1510233527946_4496381_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/11/09/P%20RIC%20FLAIR%202_00.01.54.02_1510233527946_4496381_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/11/09/P%20RIC%20FLAIR%202_00.01.54.02_1510233527946_4496381_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/11/09/P%20RIC%20FLAIR%202_00.01.54.02_1510233527946_4496381_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/11/09/P%20RIC%20FLAIR%202_00.01.54.02_1510233527946_4496381_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" />
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/ric-flair-recovering-at-home-following-surgery">FOX 5 News </a> </div>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 10:41PM EDT</span></p> data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/11/09/P%20RIC%20FLAIR%202_00.01.54.02_1510233527946_4496381_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/11/09/P%20RIC%20FLAIR%202_00.01.54.02_1510233527946_4496381_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/11/09/P%20RIC%20FLAIR%202_00.01.54.02_1510233527946_4496381_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/11/09/P%20RIC%20FLAIR%202_00.01.54.02_1510233527946_4496381_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/11/09/P%20RIC%20FLAIR%202_00.01.54.02_1510233527946_4496381_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/ric-flair-recovering-at-home-following-surgery">FOX 5 News </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 10:41PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-408497795" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines408497795' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/sports/watch-ric-flair-is-hyped-up-over-the-georgia-bulldogs"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/01/05/V%20PLAYOFF%20FAN%20CENTRAL%20PREVIEW%2012P_00.00.31.07_1515173254413.png_4774838_ver1.0_1515208769211.jpg_4776808_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>WATCH: Ric Flair is hyped up over the Bulldogs</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/pro-wrestling-legend-ric-flair-talks-about-surviving-health-scare"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/11/09/P%20RIC%20FLAIR%202_00.01.54.02_1510233527946_4496381_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Ric Flair talks about surviving health scare</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/ric-flairs-idea-for-a-new-mt-rushmore"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/10/17/flair_1508291321653_4372174_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Ric Flair's idea for a new Mt. Rushmore</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/wwe-living-legend-ric-flair-recovering-after-surgery"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/08/14/WWE_legend_Ric_Flair_hospitalized_0_3919069_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>WWE star Ric Flair recovering after surgery</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/falcons-news/ric-flair-wants-falcons-to-win-super-bowl"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/02/01/Ric%20Flair%20supports_1485979032142_2678532_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Ric Flair wants Falcons to win Super Bowl</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Wrestling legend Ric Flair is reportedly at a home resting comfortably Wednesday after spending about a week in the hospital and undergoing surgery Monday.</p> <p><a href="https://www.tmz.com/2019/05/22/ric-flair-leaves-hospital/" target="_blank">TMZ posted photos</a> of The Nature Boy leaving Gwinnett Medical Center with a big smile on his face on their webpage Wednesday.</p> <p><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/reports-ric-flair-recovering-after-surgery"><strong>RELATED: Report: Ric Flair recovering after surgery</strong></a></p> <p>Later in the afternoon, a picture of Flair showing off his arm muscles was tweeted from his official account reading:</p> <p style="margin-left: 40px;"><em>“The Naitch Is Home!!! Thank You To All The Incredible Staff And Doctors At Gwinnett Medical Center Once Again! I Am So Thankful For All My Family, Friends, And Fans For All The Love. At This Time In My Life, I Never Take It For Granted. I Will Be Back Up And WOOOOOing In No Time!”</em></p> <p> </p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">The Naitch Is Home!!! Thank You To All The Incredible Staff And Doctors At Gwinnett Medical Center Once Again! I Am So Thankful For All My Family, Friends, And Fans For All The Love. At This Time In My Life, I Never Take It For Granted. I Will Be Back Up And WOOOOOing In No Time! <a href="https://t.co/yPKC7AKGoY">pic.twitter.com/yPKC7AKGoY</a></p> — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) <a href="https://twitter.com/RicFlairNatrBoy/status/1131242128611389440?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 22, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p> </p> <p>Earlier this week, his wife confirmed the 70-year-old was rushed to the hospital last Thursday for emergency medical care. A surgery, originally scheduled for Friday was postponed and took place Monday.</p> <p><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/report-ric-flair-hospitalized-after-suffering-medical-emergency"><strong>RELATED: Ric Flair hospitalized after suffering medical emergency</strong></a></p> <p>FOX 5 Atlanta learned his hospitalization was due to a heart condition had been battling for years. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404973" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/atlanta-city-council-holds-hearing-on-proposed-smoking-ban-expansion" title="Atlanta City Council holds hearing on proposed smoking ban expansion" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/P%20CITY%20SMOKING%20BAN%20EXPANDS%205P%20_00.01.52.22_1558570695545.png_7303803_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/P%20CITY%20SMOKING%20BAN%20EXPANDS%205P%20_00.01.52.22_1558570695545.png_7303803_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/P%20CITY%20SMOKING%20BAN%20EXPANDS%205P%20_00.01.52.22_1558570695545.png_7303803_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/P%20CITY%20SMOKING%20BAN%20EXPANDS%205P%20_00.01.52.22_1558570695545.png_7303803_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/P%20CITY%20SMOKING%20BAN%20EXPANDS%205P%20_00.01.52.22_1558570695545.png_7303803_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Atlanta City Council holds hearing on proposed smoking ban expansion</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Morse Diggs</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 07:45PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 22 2019 08:19PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The nearly 100,000 restaurant workers and owners are closely watching what is going on Atlanta City Hall. Council members want to expand the ban on smoking to virtually all indoor public places.</p><p>While the majority of restaurants made the decision a while ago to go smokeless, there remain some that want to also cater to patrons who wish to light up.</p><p>If the city bill gets the green light, those restaurants would have to tell smokers they have to go outside.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/family-makes-public-plea-after-woman-killed-in-traffic-accident" title="Family makes public plea after woman killed in traffic accident" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/P%20HIT%20AND%20RUN%20WOMAN%20IN%2080S%205P_00.01.27.00_1558567329811.png_7303610_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/P%20HIT%20AND%20RUN%20WOMAN%20IN%2080S%205P_00.01.27.00_1558567329811.png_7303610_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/P%20HIT%20AND%20RUN%20WOMAN%20IN%2080S%205P_00.01.27.00_1558567329811.png_7303610_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/P%20HIT%20AND%20RUN%20WOMAN%20IN%2080S%205P_00.01.27.00_1558567329811.png_7303610_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/P%20HIT%20AND%20RUN%20WOMAN%20IN%2080S%205P_00.01.27.00_1558567329811.png_7303610_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Family makes public plea after woman killed in traffic accident</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kerry Charles</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 07:22PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Atlanta Police want to find the person responsible for a deadly hit and run.</p><p>The driver of a Metro Atlanta Ambulance told investigators a white Maserati slammed into her unit as she turned off of Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive onto Adamsville Place Parkway. It happened just after 9:30 p.m. on May 7.</p><p>Mary Rachel, 83, was a passenger in the ambulance. Her family says she had been in the hospital for four days and was being taken home. The crash happened at the intersection of her building.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/defense-asks-for-mistrial-in-carroll-county-trooper-case" title="Defense asks for mistrial in Carroll County trooper case" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/21/V%20CARROLL%20COUNTY%20TEENS%20KILLED%205P_WAGA7b25_146.mxf_00.00.02.19_1558487136064.png_7299969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/21/V%20CARROLL%20COUNTY%20TEENS%20KILLED%205P_WAGA7b25_146.mxf_00.00.02.19_1558487136064.png_7299969_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/21/V%20CARROLL%20COUNTY%20TEENS%20KILLED%205P_WAGA7b25_146.mxf_00.00.02.19_1558487136064.png_7299969_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/21/V%20CARROLL%20COUNTY%20TEENS%20KILLED%205P_WAGA7b25_146.mxf_00.00.02.19_1558487136064.png_7299969_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/21/V%20CARROLL%20COUNTY%20TEENS%20KILLED%205P_WAGA7b25_146.mxf_00.00.02.19_1558487136064.png_7299969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Defense asks for mistrial in Carroll County trooper case</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Claire Simms</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 07:24PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A judge will decide Friday whether to declare a mistrial in the case of a former state trooper accused of crashing into a car and killing two teenage girls.</p><p>Defense counsel for Anthony J. Scott made a motion Wednesday for a mistrial after they said they discovered this week that the prosecution withheld some information they believe was important in the case.</p><p>"We do not do this lightly. I am not doing this flippantly," said Attorney Mac Pilgrim. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/national-news/2019-fleet-week-new-york"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/22/Fleet_Week_underway_0_7303086_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Fleet_Week_underway_0_20190522223134-402970"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>2019 Fleet Week New York</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/i-team/at-least-300-drones-spotted-over-ga-prisons-last-year"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Drone%20by%20fence_1558574851028.JPG_7304102_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Drone by fence_1558574851028.JPG.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>At least 300 drones spotted over GA prisons last year</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mom-outraged-after-retailer-sends-her-adult-sized-dress-that-barely-fits-her-4-year-old-daughter"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/ugcapproved_childdress_052219_1558564562550_7303469_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Kirsty Dee tweeted photos of her daughter barely fitting in a size eight dress that was ordered online. (Photo courtesy: Kirsty Dee via Twitter)" title="ugcapproved_childdress_052219-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mom outraged after retailer sends her adult-sized dress that barely fits her 4-year-old daughter</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/national-news/mississippi-lawmaker-punched-wife-after-she-took-too-long-to-undress-for-sex-report-alleges"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/Doug%20McLeod%20resize_1558566217868.jpg_7303163_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Republican state Rep. Doug McLeod is shown in an official Mississippi House of Representatives image. Most Recent

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport prepares for busy memorial day weekend

Ric Flair recovering at home following surgery

2019 Fleet Week New York

At least 300 drones spotted over GA prisons last year

Atlanta City Council holds hearing on proposed smoking ban expansion data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/V%20AIRPORT%20HOLIDAY%20%20TRAVEL%20PRESSER%20%205P_00.00.13.11_1558579643565.png_7304238_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/V%20AIRPORT%20HOLIDAY%20%20TRAVEL%20PRESSER%20%205P_00.00.13.11_1558579643565.png_7304238_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/V%20AIRPORT%20HOLIDAY%20%20TRAVEL%20PRESSER%20%205P_00.00.13.11_1558579643565.png_7304238_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/V%20AIRPORT%20HOLIDAY%20%20TRAVEL%20PRESSER%20%205P_00.00.13.11_1558579643565.png_7304238_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport prepares for busy memorial day weekend</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ric-flair-recovering-at-home-following-surgery" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/11/09/P%20RIC%20FLAIR%202_00.01.54.02_1510233527946_4496381_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/11/09/P%20RIC%20FLAIR%202_00.01.54.02_1510233527946_4496381_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/11/09/P%20RIC%20FLAIR%202_00.01.54.02_1510233527946_4496381_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/11/09/P%20RIC%20FLAIR%202_00.01.54.02_1510233527946_4496381_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/11/09/P%20RIC%20FLAIR%202_00.01.54.02_1510233527946_4496381_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Ric Flair recovering at home following surgery</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/national-news/2019-fleet-week-new-york" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/22/Fleet_Week_underway_0_7303086_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/22/Fleet_Week_underway_0_7303086_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/22/Fleet_Week_underway_0_7303086_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/22/Fleet_Week_underway_0_7303086_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/22/Fleet_Week_underway_0_7303086_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>2019 Fleet Week New York</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/i-team/at-least-300-drones-spotted-over-ga-prisons-last-year" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Drone%20by%20fence_1558574851028.JPG_7304102_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Drone%20by%20fence_1558574851028.JPG_7304102_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Drone%20by%20fence_1558574851028.JPG_7304102_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Drone%20by%20fence_1558574851028.JPG_7304102_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Drone%20by%20fence_1558574851028.JPG_7304102_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>At least 300 drones spotted over GA prisons last year</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/atlanta-city-council-holds-hearing-on-proposed-smoking-ban-expansion" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/P%20CITY%20SMOKING%20BAN%20EXPANDS%205P%20_00.01.52.22_1558570695545.png_7303803_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/P%20CITY%20SMOKING%20BAN%20EXPANDS%205P%20_00.01.52.22_1558570695545.png_7303803_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/P%20CITY%20SMOKING%20BAN%20EXPANDS%205P%20_00.01.52.22_1558570695545.png_7303803_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/P%20CITY%20SMOKING%20BAN%20EXPANDS%205P%20_00.01.52.22_1558570695545.png_7303803_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/P%20CITY%20SMOKING%20BAN%20EXPANDS%205P%20_00.01.52.22_1558570695545.png_7303803_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Atlanta City Council holds hearing on proposed smoking ban expansion</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8047_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8047"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 