- Wrestling legend Ric Flair is reportedly at a home resting comfortably Wednesday after spending about a week in the hospital and undergoing surgery Monday.

TMZ posted photos of The Nature Boy leaving Gwinnett Medical Center with a big smile on his face on their webpage Wednesday.

Later in the afternoon, a picture of Flair showing off his arm muscles was tweeted from his official account reading:

“The Naitch Is Home!!! Thank You To All The Incredible Staff And Doctors At Gwinnett Medical Center Once Again! I Am So Thankful For All My Family, Friends, And Fans For All The Love. At This Time In My Life, I Never Take It For Granted. I Will Be Back Up And WOOOOOing In No Time!”

The Naitch Is Home!!! Thank You To All The Incredible Staff And Doctors At Gwinnett Medical Center Once Again! I Am So Thankful For All My Family, Friends, And Fans For All The Love. At This Time In My Life, I Never Take It For Granted. I Will Be Back Up And WOOOOOing In No Time! pic.twitter.com/yPKC7AKGoY — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) May 22, 2019

Earlier this week, his wife confirmed the 70-year-old was rushed to the hospital last Thursday for emergency medical care. A surgery, originally scheduled for Friday was postponed and took place Monday.

FOX 5 Atlanta learned his hospitalization was due to a heart condition had been battling for years. The pro-wrestler has spoken with FOX 5 Atlanta on several occasion about his health.

Flair recovered after suffering a previous medical scare in 2017 when a ruptured intestine led to him being placed in a medically induced coma for a week and a half.

Flair celebrated his 70th birthday in February with a star-laden guest list.

TMZ reports Flair had to cancel his appearance at a celebrity road in Las Vegas for this Friday.

