- In an effort to make the streets safer for pedestrians, the city of Roswell opened a new crosswalk.

Tuesday, the city celebrated the new pedestrian crossing for the Saddle Creek Drive intersection near the Saddle Creek subdivision.

City officials said the new crosswalk will include a raised median island and signalized beacons -- making it safer for pedestrians to cross the street.

City officials estimate the crosswalk and the improvements cost $239,000.