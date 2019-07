- The family of a man left badly injured in a ditch along a highway in Villa Rica back in May after a hit and run is now offering a reward which could lead to an arrest of the driver.

It happened May 18 along Highway 101. A passerby found the man in the tall grass along the side of the road. He was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital where he was treated for a ruptured spleen, head trauma, and a crushed foot and ankle.

Carroll County Sheriff investigators retrieved a broken mirror at the crime scene which helped identify the truck involved as a 2001 or 2002 Dodge Ram 1500, color unknown.

The family is now offering a $500 reward for information in the case.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

