Reward offered for Gwinnett County package thief

- Police are looking for a thief who stole several hundred dollars worth of packages in Gwinnett County.

Officers say the suspect took several packages off porches in unincorporated Snellville just days before Christmas.

The suspect even stole the packages in broad daylight, police said.

The suspect has been described as a black male wearing a blue hoodie, gray sweatpants, a black hat, and white and black shoes.

He was seen driving a "dark-colored" passenger car.

A reward of up to $2,000 is offered to anyone who has information that leads to an arrest and indictment.

Police are asking anyone who has any information to please contact Gwinnett County detectives at (770) 513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at (404)-577-8477.