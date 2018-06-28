Reward being offered for missing, endangered Haralson County woman

- A Haralson County mother is pleading for her son to turn himself into authorities and disclose what he knows in the disappearance of a 31-year-old woman who deputies said was last seen with him at the beginning of the month. On Thursday, the sheriff’s office announced a reward in the case.

Deanna Helton made the appeal Thursday to her son, 36-year-old Jeffery Seth Odom, who goes by Seth.

Haralson County deputies have looked for Odom for weeks. They said Odom was last seen with his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Jessica Victoria Earl, also known as Jessica Jones King. The two were at a had been staying with friend’s home on Little Circle, west of Tallapoosa in early June since neither one has a permanent residence. No one has seen her since.

But investigators said Odom, on the other hand, has surfaced as recently as earlier this week. The sheriff's office said they located a phone belonging to Earl in the woods near the area and have been searching with the Paulding-Haralson Drug Task Force and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to see if they can locate Earl but to no avail.

Authorities said Odom has an extensive criminal history and has numerous warrants out for his arrest. To date, deputies have arrested a number of people for allegedly helping Odom elude deputies. Investigators said Odom is considered a survivalist and knows the area well. Authorities also consider him extremely dangerous.

Investigators have also made an open appeal to the missing woman to come forward for her mother’s sake and her two young children, offering to protect her if she needs it.

Officials are asking anyone who may have information or sightings or either Earl or Odom to please call them at 770-646-2011.

