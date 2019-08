- Rev. Jesse Jackson said assault weapons must be banned. Rev. Jackson said the mass shootings in Texas and Ohio are proof the guns need to go.

"We must ban assault weapons. No civilized society can co-exist with these weapons of mass destruction on the commercial market," said Rev. Jackson.

Rev. Jackson and other influential faith-based leaders talked about the mass shootings while attending the Progressive National Baptist Convention meeting in Atlanta.

"We need universal background checks, we need to get serious about this issue," said Rev. Raphael Warnock.

The leaders said our country is in crisis and the changes need to come soon. Many said Congress needs to return from their August recess and get work on legislation that will help all of us.

"To work on ending of access to automatic rifles, and to pass reasonable gun laws is good for the African American community, it is good for all America," said Dr. Marvin McMickle of Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School.