- A retired Atlanta police investigator most notable for his work in the Atlanta Child Murders received a huge honor from the chief of police Friday.

Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields presented investigator Bob Buffington with the inaugural Bob Buffington Forensic Evidence Award.

Buffington played a critical role with the department in investigating the Atlanta missing and murder children cases from 1979 until 1981. The chief said he was instrumental in collecting fiber evidence at the crime scene.

The newly christened award will be given annually to investigators who demonstrate a passion, commitment, duty, and drive in forensic investigation to solve crimes.