- A popular McDonough restaurant is missing its rolling kitchen trailer after they became victims of theft.

The owner of CJ's Hot Dogs told FOX 5 the restaurant's catering trailer was stolen from the food depot parking lot.

He said the trailer, which was fully equipped to handle large catering parties, was spotted in Montecillo but has not been recovered.

The theft comes at a terrible time, just when CJ's was preparing to cater a Fourth of July community gathering in McDonough.

If you have any information on the theft, please tell the police.