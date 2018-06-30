Restaurant creates pizza with soccer star topping

- You can now get soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo's face as a pizza topping.

A restaurant in Saint Petersburg, Russia is making pizza featuring the faces of stars Ronaldo and Luis Suarez.

The shop combines Chef Valery Maksimchik's love for food and soccer into one tasty thing.

The pizzas aren't easy to make, taking about two hours to stencil and cut the faces of the players into cheese.

Being Russian, the chef is rooting for his home country, vowing to cook a pizza with the face of each member of the national team if they win the tournament.