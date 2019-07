- Residents are split on a plan to bring in 40 percent more flights to the DeKalb-Peachtree Airport, as supporters advocate for jobs and growth and homeowners worry about more noise.

In addition to 40 percent more flights over the next 20 years, PDK plans to add more hangars for aircraft and corporate jets, a fire station, update buildings and improve side streets.

The plan is outlined in the PDK Master Plan.

City and county leaders hope to attract more business flights to the airport, thereby boosting jobs at and around the airport and economic growth in Chamblee, Brookhaven and DeKalb County overall.

"It is a big, massive economic engine for the area," said Thomas Hogan, city councilman of Chamblee.

"If we want to be competitive with other airports and attract people here, we need to do some of these things," said pilot and DeKalb resident Barbara Bowman, who said parts of the airport are outdated.

Other residents, however, said the noise from planes has become more than a nuisance and worry what more planes could bring.

"They all want to leave at 9 or 10 o'clock at night and that's when you're putting kids to bed," said concerned citizen Dan Csont.

"Is my house resale value going to go down?" said another resident.

Airport officials said newer planes emit lower decibels, despite the size of the aircraft; technology is adapting to reduce decibel levels more and more.

Officials also said concerned residents can submit comments on the PDK Master Plan website or by attending committee meetings.