- DeKalb County residents got to the root of what they believe is contributing to the recent spike in murders. The number of killings this year is almost double the count this time last year.

Families were able to make their voices heard during town hall meeting Thursday.

With close to 70 homicides in the county so far this year, families said it's time to deal with factors they believe-contribute the killings like some troubled youth, law enforcement activity, and loitering around businesses.

DeKalb County District 3 Commissioner Larry Johnson spoke with FOX 5 News about possible solutions before his town hall event Thursday. First, he insists people must talk to each other.

DeKalb County police agree. They said they're doing what they can to patrol.

Officials said they hold community roll calls and have beefed their presence in crime hotspots like Wesley Chapel and Candler Roads along Interstate 20.

The crimes are resulting from a multitude of factors, including poverty, drug use, and lack of education, according to Commissioner Johnson, but the community coming together is one step to improvement.

Also at that meeting, residents discussed other issues such as park improvements, SPLOST funding and plans for a townhome community.