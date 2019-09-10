< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story428181789" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 Rescue of 4 crew members a success, now how to move a disabled 600 foot cargo ship a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_428181789_428245155_175648";this.videosJson='[{"id":"428245155","video":"603673","title":"Salvaging%20cargo%20ship","caption":"Overturned%20cargo%20ship%20causes%20environmental%20concerns","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F10%2FSalvaging_cargo_ship_0_7650017_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F10%2FSalvaging_cargo_ship_603673_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1662766560%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DE50RaMp-Q7LqicvZinhh2ShJ8xs","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Frescue-of-4-crewmembers-a-success-now-how-to-move-a-disabled-600-foot-cargo-ship"}},"createDate":"Sep 10 2019 07:36PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_428181789_428245155_175648",video:"603673",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/10/Salvaging_cargo_ship_0_7650017_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Overturned%2520cargo%2520ship%2520causes%2520environmental%2520concerns",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/10/Salvaging_cargo_ship_603673_1800.mp4?Expires=1662766560&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=E50RaMp-Q7LqicvZinhh2ShJ8xs",eventLabel:"Salvaging%20cargo%20ship-428245155",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Frescue-of-4-crewmembers-a-success-now-how-to-move-a-disabled-600-foot-cargo-ship"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Denise Dillon, FOX 5 News
Posted Sep 10 2019 12:34PM EDT
Video Posted Sep 10 2019 07:36PM EDT
Updated Sep 10 2019 07:49PM EDT style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ST. SIMONS, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - One of the rescue coordinators who helped save four crew members from an overturned ship off the Georgia coast says the men are "doing well" after being trapped aboard the ship for more than a day.</p><p>Salvage expert Sylvia Tervoort was part of a private team that assisted the Coast Guard in the rescues Monday of the South Korean crew members still aboard the Golden Ray.</p><p>Tervoort said the men waited roughly 30 hours for rescue in tough conditions -- in the dark, breathing air filled with fumes in the ship's engine room, in sweltering temperatures of nearly 150 degrees (65.5 Celsius).</p><p>The Golden Ray rolled onto its side early Sunday after leaving the Port of Brunswick loaded with more than 4,000 vehicles. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Luke Clayton says removing the ship will likely take weeks. Crash victims worry ex-trooper will never face justice" data-articleId="428191812" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/10/Crash_victims_worry_ex_trooper_won_t_fac_0_7649942_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/10/Crash_victims_worry_ex_trooper_won_t_fac_0_7649942_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/10/Crash_victims_worry_ex_trooper_won_t_fac_0_7649942_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/10/Crash_victims_worry_ex_trooper_won_t_fac_0_7649942_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/10/Crash_victims_worry_ex_trooper_won_t_fac_0_7649942_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Crash victims worry ex-trooper won't face justice" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'Why are we having to fight this so hard?' Crash victims worry ex-trooper will never face justice</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Randy Travis</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 I-Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 10 2019 01:48PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 10 2019 10:37PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Frustrated family members want a new judge and a new prosecutor in hopes of finally putting a four-year-old tragedy in Carroll County behind them.</p><p>Driving 90 miles per hour on the night of September 26, 2015, Georgia State Trooper AJ Scott slammed into a car full of teenagers making a left turn in front of him. The girls in the backseat were not wearing seatbelts. Kylie Lindsey and her best friend Bella Chinchilla died. The boys in the front seat, driver Dillon Wall and his buddy Ben Finken, would survive, each though with scars from the accident that are both obvious and haunting.</p><p>"Just think about the girls," confided Wall. "Dream about them. Think about them all the time."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/girl-in-critical-condition-after-3-car-collision" title="Girl in critical condition after 3-car collision" data-articleId="428252129" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/10/Child_recovering_after_crash_0_7649970_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/10/Child_recovering_after_crash_0_7649970_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/10/Child_recovering_after_crash_0_7649970_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/10/Child_recovering_after_crash_0_7649970_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/10/Child_recovering_after_crash_0_7649970_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Girl in critical condition after 3-car crash" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Girl in critical condition after 3-car collision</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Marissa Mitchell</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 10 2019 08:54PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 11 2019 01:35AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A little girl is in critical condition following a three-car collision in Smyrna.</p><p>The crash happened Saturday morning on South Cobb Drive near Lois Street. </p><p>Erica Miller told FOX 5 her eight-year-old daughter Sameg suffered severe head trauma and a damaged spine. She remains in critical condition at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/police-smyrna-teacher-arrested-for-soliciting-student" title="Police: Smyrna teacher arrested for soliciting student" data-articleId="428231356" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/10/Smyrna_teacher_arrested_0_7650331_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/10/Smyrna_teacher_arrested_0_7650331_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/10/Smyrna_teacher_arrested_0_7650331_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/10/Smyrna_teacher_arrested_0_7650331_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/10/Smyrna_teacher_arrested_0_7650331_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police arrest Campbell High School drama teacher" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: Smyrna teacher arrested for soliciting student</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 10 2019 05:45PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 11 2019 01:35AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police in Smyrna said they have arrested a Cobb County high school teacher for making obscene phone calls and soliciting a teen for sexual relations.</p><p>Dominique Donte Evans was arrested Tuesday and charged with solicitation of sodomy and obscene telephone calls to a minor, both misdemeanors.</p><p>Police said they started an investigation into the Campbell High School drama teacher after receiving a complaint of inappropriate behavior with a student from a concerned adult.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var 