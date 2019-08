- A unique, if not controversial, event has been approved for a Rome bar Monday.

The Rome News-Tribune reported the Rome's Alcohol Control Commission will allow the owners of the Brewhouse Music & Grill to host "Midget Madness." The bar's owner touts the event as having a "little person" strolling on top of the bar, pouring alcohol into patrons' mouths straight from the bottle.

The event is crafted after a similarly-named event at a bar in Pittsburgh.

The commission also voted to recommend putting the "brunch bill" on the Nov. 5 ballot allowing for alcohol to be served at 11 a.m. on Sundays. The current time is 12:30 p.m. The city commission will make the final determination on Sept. 9.

