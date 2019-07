- MARTA began to make repairs to the Peachtree Center Station which was damaged in a fire earlier this week.

Officials said it a two-phase work plan to repair equipment damaged by the fire Monday. The work will generate a lot of noise for nearby businesses, residents, and for riders. The noise will be something not usually heard in the area and will likely sound like generators.

Officials also said some single-tracking will be required through the station.

The Peachtree Center MARTA Station is the main stop for the Atlanta hotel district. The district is gearing up for Dragon Con, the largest multimedia pop-culture convention in the United States which draws about 80,000 visitors annually each Labor Day weekend.

MARTA officials said the work should be completed well before then with a tentative deadline of August 2.

