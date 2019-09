- Republican Rep. Doug Collins is raising his hand to be named as a replacement to retiring Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson of Georgia.

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp is tasked with appointing someone to replace Isakson, who plans to step down in December. The replacement will serve for 10 months before needing to defend the seat in a special election on Nov. 3, 2020, to win the remaining two years of Isakson's term.

Collins has emerged as one of President Donald Trump's chief defenders in Congress in his role as the top Republican on the House Judiciary panel.

Georgia's other senator, Republican David Perdue, is also defending his seat on the November 2020 ballot, raising Georgia's status as a must-watch 2020 battleground.