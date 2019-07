- A rally was held at the State Capitol on Wednesday afternoon to fight for religious freedom.

A group of activists gathered to raise awareness about the persecution some people living in other countries endure simply because of their religious beliefs.

Organizations Save the Persecuted Christians and Nations in Action joined forces to bring attention to the sufferings of those persecuted for their religious beliefs as well as to call out persecutors and their enablers and hold them accountable.

Similar rallies were also planned for Wednesday in several cities across the country including Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, and Washington D.C.